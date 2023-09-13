Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Hispanic Heritage Month and Q Anywhere KMC Update

    National Hispanic Heritage Month and Q Anywhere KMC Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.15.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This news update highlights National Hispanic Heritage Month and Q Anywhere. This KMC Update is to inform the Kaiserslautern Military Community and strengthen overall readiness. (U.S. Army Audio by Tamillyah Jo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 04:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76396
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109885914.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month and Q Anywhere KMC Update, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KMC
    MHS Genesis
    National Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT