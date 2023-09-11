Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Cobra Warrior 23

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.13.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on Cobra Warrior 23, a multinational exercise held in the United Kingdom offering allied forces the opportunity to participate in complex, realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 06:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    #WyvernNation #AFNAviano #CobraWarrior23

