Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. James Lavelle provides words of remembrance Sept. 11, 2023, during the opening of the 2023 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of service members and government employees participated in the event that included a 3-mile run and a 2-mile walk as well as a special stair climb in one of the new barracks buildings at the post — all to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. Sept. 11 is also known as Patriot Day and is observed with a special event at Fort McCoy. Here Ruiz shares special words for all the participants. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 14:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76331
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109877106.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Artist
|Lt. Col. James Lavelle
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander provides remarks for 2023 9/11 remembrance event at installation, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
