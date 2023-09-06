Sgt. Maj. Ed Fayette and the staff of the NCO Journal to discuss his article, "Cultural Awareness as a Weapon." By training Soldiers and their organizations for specific operational environments before arrival, the U.S. Army sends better prepared Soldiers to interact with foreign populations, argues Fayette.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 12:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76325
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109876499.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:13
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 58 - Cultural Awareness as a Weapon, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT