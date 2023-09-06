Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 9/07/2023

Rainfall in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was above normal for August, resulting in above average runoff. However, due previous years' drier-than-normal conditions leaves the total storage in the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system below normal. Based on the Sept. 1 system storage, Gavins Point Dam winter releases will be 13,000 cfs, per the Master Manual criteria. This call focuses on winter release rates and storage at Fort Peck meeting the criteria for a planned Test Flow.
