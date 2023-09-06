Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 9/07/2023

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Rainfall in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was above normal for August, resulting in above average runoff. However, due previous years' drier-than-normal conditions leaves the total storage in the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system below normal. Based on the Sept. 1 system storage, Gavins Point Dam winter releases will be 13,000 cfs, per the Master Manual criteria. This call focuses on winter release rates and storage at Fort Peck meeting the criteria for a planned Test Flow.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 16:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76306
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109871635.mp3
    Length: 00:22:39
    Genre Spoken - Podcast
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 9/07/2023, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Water Management
    Drought
    Fort Peck
    Missouri River
    Winter Release

