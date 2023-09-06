Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword - Ep. 15: IHL Discussion with MAJ Inna Zavorotko (Ukraine MOD)

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    An in depth discussion on International Humanitarian Law in regard to current events with the Ukranian MOD, MAJ Inna Zavorotko.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 10:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76294
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109870427.mp3
    Length: 00:18:45
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword - Ep. 15: IHL Discussion with MAJ Inna Zavorotko (Ukraine MOD), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    IHL

