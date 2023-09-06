An in depth discussion on International Humanitarian Law in regard to current events with the Ukranian MOD, MAJ Inna Zavorotko.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 10:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76294
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109870427.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:45
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword - Ep. 15: IHL Discussion with MAJ Inna Zavorotko (Ukraine MOD), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT