    AFN Radio News: Preparing for Disaster

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.08.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on National preparedness month and actions Aviano’s Office of Emergency Management is taking to equip and prepare Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    Emergency Preparedness
    aviano
    31fw

