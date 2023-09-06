American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on National preparedness month and actions Aviano’s Office of Emergency Management is taking to equip and prepare Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 09:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76291
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109870275.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio News: Preparing for Disaster, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
