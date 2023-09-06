American Forces Network Incirlik reported on the Space Force changing their mission statement to better reflect the function Guardians play to support the United States on September 7, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 08:18
Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2023
Location:
|TR
This work, AFN Incirlik Newscast - Space Force announces new mission statement, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
