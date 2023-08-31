American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on Aviano Air Base's 5/6 Noncommissioned Officer council and the benefits it provides members. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Senior Airman Raya Feltner).
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 03:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76217
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109863889.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Developing the Next Generation of Leaders, by A1C Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT