    AFN Aviano Radio News: Developing the Next Generation of Leaders

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Developing the Next Generation of Leaders

    ITALY

    09.05.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Raya Feltner 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on Aviano Air Base's 5/6 Noncommissioned Officer council and the benefits it provides members. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Senior Airman Raya Feltner).

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 03:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76217
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109863889.mp3
    Length: 00:02:29
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    5/6 Council
    NCO
    leadership development

