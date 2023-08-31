Military OneSource Podcast — Parental Response to Problematic Sexual Behavior

Learn about concerns parents often have regarding problematic sexual behavior, as well as common reactions and false assumptions. You’ll also learn how parents can best support their child after an incident has occurred and about protective factors that can help prevent PSB, including examples of safety and supervision planning.

Host Bruce Moody speaks with Natalie Gallo, a master trainer through the National Center on the Sexual Behavior of Youth, and Julia Grimm, an independent trainer and consultant with the National Center on the Sexual Behavior of Youth.

Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/prevent-harmful-behaviors/problematic-sexual-behavior-in-children-and-youth-toolkit/ to learn more about the resources and support available to service members and families.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.