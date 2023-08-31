KMC Update - 9/11 Memorial Run and Job Fair

U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder's deputy garrison manager, Jae Kim, talks with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern about a Memorial Run in honor of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as a job fair.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 07:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76214
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109863739.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
