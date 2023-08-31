Two-minute newscast covering Saudi Arabia assuming command of TF Sentinel and Capt. Zachariah Aperauch the NSA Bahrain base Commander discusses empathy as a leader with the base Chaplain CDR Devon Foster. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 00:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76209
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109863533.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 05AUG23 Newscast, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT