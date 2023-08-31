Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat 05AUG23 Newscast

    Bahrain Beat 05AUG23 Newscast

    BAHRAIN

    09.03.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering Saudi Arabia assuming command of TF Sentinel and Capt. Zachariah Aperauch the NSA Bahrain base Commander discusses empathy as a leader with the base Chaplain CDR Devon Foster. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 00:35
    Location: BH
    AFN Bahrain
    INTERVIEW
    Back to School
    CO Show

