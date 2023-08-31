Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 6 – Listen in as the team talks Holistic Health with special guests Lt. Col. Adam Keller, Deputy Chief Behavioral Health, and Capt. Nichelle Pascoe, Chief of Physical Therapy at Lyster Army Health Clinic.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2023 12:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76198
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109861396.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:09
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL , AL, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast - Episode 6, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT