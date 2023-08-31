Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 12 - Technically Speaking We Educate the Next Generation

Technically Speaking We Educate the Next Generation (Ep.12)
Description:
In this inspiring episode, we delve into the reach and internal effects of NIWC Atlantic's STEM program and its partnership with the local community. Join us as we explore how the command is paving the way for future innovators and fostering a spirit of curiosity, collaboration, and creativity among young minds.
NIWC Atlantic, a dynamic force in the world of technology and innovation, has taken it upon itself to nurture the next generation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) leaders. Learn about the exciting projects, events, and partnerships that have been instrumental in fostering a thriving STEM ecosystem within the community. We'll hear from STEM Outreach program Co-Directors Kelly Thompson and Tonya Hamann. They give insights into how NIWC Atlantic's STEM initiatives are shaping the future workforce and driving innovation in the region.
This episode is a testament to the collaboration of technology, education, and community in shaping a better tomorrow!
Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
Podcast Image Icon: Wendy Jamieson
