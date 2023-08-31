Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRILIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Ranger Assessment Course

    AFN INCIRILIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Ranger Assessment Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    08.31.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik created a radio newscast about the Ranger Assessment Course on Aug. 31, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The course included land navigation, small-unit tactics, followership, troop-leading procedures, communication skills, accountability, performance under stress and much more. (Defense Media Agency Newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 08:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76188
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109858551.mp3
    Length: 00:01:27
    Artist Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Composer Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Conductor Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRILIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Ranger Assessment Course, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airforce
    incirlik
    rangers
    army
    RAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT