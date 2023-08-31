Radio news highlighting President Biden's press briefing explaining government response to Florida following Hurricane Idalia and U.S., U.K. and Denmark joint port operations in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 06:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76175
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109858439.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Hurricane Idalia Response & U.S., U.K. and Denmark Operations, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT