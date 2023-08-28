The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 20: U.S. v. Pullings (C.A.A.F. 2023)

CAAF explores the appellant’s claims that he suffered cruel and unusual punishment under Article 55, UCMJ and the 8th Amendment during a period of post-trial confinement in a civilian jail.

