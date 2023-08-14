Sgt. Maj. Timothy Haar and the staff of the NCO Journal discuss "Coin: Don't Trade Blood for Knowledge." As the U.S. Army focuses on LSCO with near-peer threats, NCO-led COIN operations remain a vital part of the overall mission set. The Army must be prepared or it may find itself once again trading blood for knowledge.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 09:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76091
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109848632.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:26
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 57 - COIN: Don't Trade Blood for Knowledge, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT