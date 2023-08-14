NCO Journal Podcast Episode 57 - COIN: Don't Trade Blood for Knowledge

Sgt. Maj. Timothy Haar and the staff of the NCO Journal discuss "Coin: Don't Trade Blood for Knowledge." As the U.S. Army focuses on LSCO with near-peer threats, NCO-led COIN operations remain a vital part of the overall mission set. The Army must be prepared or it may find itself once again trading blood for knowledge.