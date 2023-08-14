Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Brandon Act

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    08.25.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Department of Defense's new streamlined referral process for mental health care known as the Brandon Act August 25, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 03:24
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    AFN
    Incirlik
    Brandon Act

