American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Department of Defense's new streamlined referral process for mental health care known as the Brandon Act August 25, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 03:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76079
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109848146.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Brandon Act, by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT