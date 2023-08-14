Airman magazine interview with Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass covering her accomplishments, priorities and the need to increase the capabilities and resilience of Airmen for a potential future fight with peer adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 11:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76066
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109846564.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:13
|Artist
|Airman magazine
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, At Altitude: CMSAF JoAnne Bass, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, Joseph Eddins, TSgt Janiqua Robinson and Delano Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT