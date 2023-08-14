Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Altitude: CMSAF JoAnne Bass

    08.24.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly, Joseph Eddins, Tech. Sgt. Janiqua Robinson and Delano Scott

    Airman Magazine   

    Airman magazine interview with Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass covering her accomplishments, priorities and the need to increase the capabilities and resilience of Airmen for a potential future fight with peer adversaries.

    AUDIO INFO

