In coordination with the department of state, U.S. European Command, began providing assistance to the government of Greece on July 28th in their efforts to combat numerous wildfires causing devastation across the country
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 09:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76060
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109846417.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Aiding Greece in Combatting Wildifres, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT