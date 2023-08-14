Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 6 - Influencing a Digital Legacy

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 6 - Influencing a Digital Legacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    DINFOS Instructor Jack Rous talks to pop culture icon Demetrius Holt. He's a cosplayer turned actor, producer and digital content creator who rapidly shot to fame and decided to use his platform as a force for good. Join us as they discuss how to create and develop a successful brand, managing your online identity, dealing with controversy and more useful tips for communicators as they navigate the world of social media and the digital future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 23:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76044
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109845575.mp3
    Length: 00:41:33
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 6 - Influencing a Digital Legacy, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    podcast
    the dinfos way

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT