The DINFOS Way - Ep. 6 - Influencing a Digital Legacy

DINFOS Instructor Jack Rous talks to pop culture icon Demetrius Holt. He's a cosplayer turned actor, producer and digital content creator who rapidly shot to fame and decided to use his platform as a force for good. Join us as they discuss how to create and develop a successful brand, managing your online identity, dealing with controversy and more useful tips for communicators as they navigate the world of social media and the digital future.