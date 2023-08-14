DINFOS Instructor Jack Rous talks to pop culture icon Demetrius Holt. He's a cosplayer turned actor, producer and digital content creator who rapidly shot to fame and decided to use his platform as a force for good. Join us as they discuss how to create and develop a successful brand, managing your online identity, dealing with controversy and more useful tips for communicators as they navigate the world of social media and the digital future.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 23:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76044
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109845575.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:33
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 6 - Influencing a Digital Legacy, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
