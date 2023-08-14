KMC Update- Ramstein Bazaar 2023

The Ramstein Officers Spouse’s Club spends all year preparing and planning for their annual Bazaar that will be held on Ramstein Air Base, Germany on September 14th-17th, 2023. This year they will be celebrating their 59th year of giving back to the community with the funds gathered from this event.