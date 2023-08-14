Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update- Ramstein Bazaar 2023

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.22.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Ramstein Officers Spouse’s Club spends all year preparing and planning for their annual Bazaar that will be held on Ramstein Air Base, Germany on September 14th-17th, 2023. This year they will be celebrating their 59th year of giving back to the community with the funds gathered from this event.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 03:43
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
