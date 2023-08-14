20 for 20 - Missile Community Cancer Study Part 1

Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, Twentieth Air Force commander, and Col. Tory Woodard, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine commander, discuss the missile community cancer study: the development of the study, the sampling plan, what site remediation looks like, etc. More information can be found at https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Resources/Missile-Community-Cancer-Study/ .