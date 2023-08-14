Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 for 20 - Missile Community Cancer Study Part 1

    WY, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Audio by Capt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, Twentieth Air Force commander, and Col. Tory Woodard, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine commander, discuss the missile community cancer study: the development of the study, the sampling plan, what site remediation looks like, etc. More information can be found at https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Resources/Missile-Community-Cancer-Study/ .

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 13:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: WY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20 for 20 - Missile Community Cancer Study Part 1, by Capt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aerospace medicine
    missile community cancer study

