    Lima Charlie - Ep.9 Enlisted Leadership Symposium

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Ramon Baty 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The ninth episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We sit down with CMSgt. David Bush, CMSgt. Josh Raveed, MSG Penny Hinton and our guest host SMSgt Leslie Keiser. We discuss what the Enlisted Leader Symposium is and how to participate.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:33:46
    Year 2023
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Leadership
    Podcast
    Indiana National Guard

