Lima Charlie - Ep.9 Enlisted Leadership Symposium

The ninth episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We sit down with CMSgt. David Bush, CMSgt. Josh Raveed, MSG Penny Hinton and our guest host SMSgt Leslie Keiser. We discuss what the Enlisted Leader Symposium is and how to participate.
|08.14.2023
|08.21.2023 10:09
|Newscasts
|76017
|2308/DOD_109839899.mp3
|00:33:46
|2023
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|2
|0
|0
