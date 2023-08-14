American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show

Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia August 16, 2023. This episode’s discussion included announcements, shout-outs, and the introduction of this quarter’s Blue Jacket of the Quarter, Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Anthony Stevens, and Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brandon Cliver.