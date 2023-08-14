Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rangers to the Corps- A Trip Around the Wilmington District

    Rangers to the Corps- A Trip Around the Wilmington District

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Audio by Avery Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Join us as we go around the district, lake to lake, and learn about each project and what makes them special.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75993
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109837004.mp3
    Length: 01:07:49
    Artist Wilmington District Environmental Education Team
    Year 2023
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers to the Corps- A Trip Around the Wilmington District, by Avery Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Water

    TAGS

    USArmy USACE Corpsofengineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT