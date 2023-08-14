LTG Jody Daniels, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve command and Chief of the Army Reserve, visits with leaders from the 88th Readiness Division and Ft. McCoy, along with others joining online, at 88th RD headquarters, Ft. McCoy, Wisc. on 14 Aug, 2023.
LTG Daniels spoke about new initiatives, keeping Soldiers motivated for promotion, and took questions from attendees.
This work, Chief of Army Reserve visits 88th RD and Ft. McCoy leadership, by SSG Bob Yarbrough
