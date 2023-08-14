Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Army Reserve visits 88th RD and Ft. McCoy leadership

    Chief of Army Reserve visits 88th RD and Ft. McCoy leadership

    FT. MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough 

    88th Readiness Division

    LTG Jody Daniels, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve command and Chief of the Army Reserve, visits with leaders from the 88th Readiness Division and Ft. McCoy, along with others joining online, at 88th RD headquarters, Ft. McCoy, Wisc. on 14 Aug, 2023.
    LTG Daniels spoke about new initiatives, keeping Soldiers motivated for promotion, and took questions from attendees.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75991
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109836894.mp3
    Length: 01:04:07
    Year 2023
    Genre Audio
    Location: FT. MCCOY, WI, US
    USARC
    Army Reserve
    Chief of Army Reserve
    88th RD
    LTG Daniels
    Operation Shaping Tomorrow

