Chief of Army Reserve visits 88th RD and Ft. McCoy leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75991" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

LTG Jody Daniels, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve command and Chief of the Army Reserve, visits with leaders from the 88th Readiness Division and Ft. McCoy, along with others joining online, at 88th RD headquarters, Ft. McCoy, Wisc. on 14 Aug, 2023.

LTG Daniels spoke about new initiatives, keeping Soldiers motivated for promotion, and took questions from attendees.