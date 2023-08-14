Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 48: Critical Thinking – Roger Westermeyer

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 48: Critical Thinking – Roger Westermeyer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we sit down with Roger Westermeyer, Director of Enterprise Solutions Support at the Air Force Installation Contracting Center. Roger partnered with Defense Acquisition University to develop a course on critical thinking. He discusses how we can apply critical thinking to the acquisition process. Roger also gives insight into where you can start if you’re interested in learning more about how to better think critically.

    Acronyms:
    ASP – Acquisition Strategy Panel

    Defense Acquisition University Critical Thinking Course:
    https://rise.articulate.com/share/IoQ0U_gdvvzhaqcgMxHwKJi3_wKrvGJV#/

    Foundation for Critical Thinking:
    https://community.criticalthinking.org/index.php

    The School of Thought:
    https://www.schoolofthought.org/

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75990
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109836863.mp3
    Length: 00:28:07
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 48: Critical Thinking – Roger Westermeyer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    contracting
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT