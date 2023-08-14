The Contracting Experience - Episode 48: Critical Thinking – Roger Westermeyer

In this episode, we sit down with Roger Westermeyer, Director of Enterprise Solutions Support at the Air Force Installation Contracting Center. Roger partnered with Defense Acquisition University to develop a course on critical thinking. He discusses how we can apply critical thinking to the acquisition process. Roger also gives insight into where you can start if you’re interested in learning more about how to better think critically.
Acronyms:
ASP – Acquisition Strategy Panel
Defense Acquisition University Critical Thinking Course:
https://rise.articulate.com/share/IoQ0U_gdvvzhaqcgMxHwKJi3_wKrvGJV#/
Foundation for Critical Thinking:
https://community.criticalthinking.org/index.php
The School of Thought:
https://www.schoolofthought.org/
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
