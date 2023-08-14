August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, we learn about Antiterrorism Awareness from the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Antiterrorism officers. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts. Don't forget: If you see something, say something.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 14:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:14:38
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
