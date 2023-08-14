The Marne Report

August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, we learn about Antiterrorism Awareness from the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Antiterrorism officers. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts. Don't forget: If you see something, say something.