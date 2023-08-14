Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back-to-School Safety KMC Update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.18.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    US Army Garrison -Rhineland Pfalz Emergency Services’ primary focus for back-to-school and fire safety. The USAG-RP Emergency Service Director, LTC Davis Castillo, recently informed the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Military community what the Directorate of Emergency Services’ main focus for back-to-school security.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 09:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    This work, Back-to-School Safety KMC Update, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

