    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Air Force Ball

    INCIRLIK AB, 1, TURKEY

    08.18.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik along with Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, promote the upcoming Air Force Ball at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 18, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 08:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75985
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109835970.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: INCIRLIK AB, 1, TR
    TAGS

    Incirlik
    AFB
    76th
    39th ABW
    Air Force Ball

