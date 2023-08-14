American Forces Network Incirlik along with Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, promote the upcoming Air Force Ball at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 18, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|08.18.2023
|08.18.2023 08:26
|Newscasts
|INCIRLIK AB, 1, TR
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Air Force Ball, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
