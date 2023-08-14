Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News: 2023 Military Service Academy Evaluation & Bio Defense Posture Review

    ITALY

    08.18.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    The department of defense released an on site installation evaluation report for the military service academies which includes recommendations to foster healthier climates and enhance prevention efforts at military service academies.
    &
    The department of defense has released it’s first Bio-defense posture review.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 07:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: IT
