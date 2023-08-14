AFN Naples Radio News: 2023 Military Service Academy Evaluation & Bio Defense Posture Review

The department of defense released an on site installation evaluation report for the military service academies which includes recommendations to foster healthier climates and enhance prevention efforts at military service academies.
The department of defense has released it’s first Bio-defense posture review.
