AFN Naples Radio News: Maui Fires & DCFSA

THE DoD has been mobilizing troops to aid in fire fighting efforts in Maui.

The Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account, or DCFSA, is a financial benefit that will be made available to eligible service members beginning in 2024.