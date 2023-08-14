U.S Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, Deputy Chief of Staff, G9, for a tour of bases in the garrison on Aug. 8, 2023. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Castillo, the Emergency Services director, spoke about some Labor Day weekend safety tips on Aug. 16, 2023. (Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 09:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75944
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109833569.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - G9 Visits Baumholder and Labor Day Safety Tips, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
