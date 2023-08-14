Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - G9 Visits Baumholder and Labor Day Safety Tips

    KMC Update - G9 Visits Baumholder and Labor Day Safety Tips

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.17.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, Deputy Chief of Staff, G9, for a tour of bases in the garrison on Aug. 8, 2023. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Castillo, the Emergency Services director, spoke about some Labor Day weekend safety tips on Aug. 16, 2023. (Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 09:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75944
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109833569.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - G9 Visits Baumholder and Labor Day Safety Tips, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Safety
    Labor Day
    New
    USAG-RP
    U.S. Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT