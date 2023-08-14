Palmetto Guardian - Episode 147

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Monroe, Recruiting and Retention senior enlisted leader, and Tech. Sgt. Travers, recruiter for the South Carolina Air National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver, with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office, and Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson, with the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 16:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75942
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109833231.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:11
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
