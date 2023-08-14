Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 146

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with staff judge advocate Col. Jeff Penland, state staff judge advocate Col. Chris Barton, and attorney advisor Maj. Kelvin Wright about serving as a judge advocate in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    TAGS

    judge advocate
    JAG
    south carolina national guard
    scng
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast

