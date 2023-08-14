Palmetto Guardian - Episode 146

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with staff judge advocate Col. Jeff Penland, state staff judge advocate Col. Chris Barton, and attorney advisor Maj. Kelvin Wright about serving as a judge advocate in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|08.01.2023
|08.17.2023 16:40
|Newscasts
|75941
|2308/DOD_109833229.mp3
|00:44:24
|2023
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|2
|0
|0
