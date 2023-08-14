Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 78 Community Covenant Signing

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 78 Community Covenant Signing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Fort Meade Community Covenant Council Chair, Ms. Gina Stewart, to talk about the upcoming Community Covenant Signing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 11:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75927
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109831265.mp3
    Length: 00:32:56
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 78 Community Covenant Signing, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Fort Meade
    IMCOM
    U.S. Army Garrison
    Fort Meade Declassified
    Community Covenant Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT