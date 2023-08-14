CAAF considers whether a military judge abused his discretion by failing to abide by the heightened plea inquiry where the charged offense implicated both criminal and constitutionally protected conduct.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 09:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75924
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109831025.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 19 – US v Kim (CAAF 2023), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT