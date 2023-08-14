Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 23 – Anthony Pfaff and Adam Henschke – The Ethics of Trusting AI

    07.18.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Based on the monograph Trusting AI: Integrating Artificial Intelligence into the Army’s Professional Expert Knowledge and the Parameters article “Minotaurs, Not Centaurs: The Future of Manned-Unmanned Teaming,” this episode focuses on the ethics of trusting AI. Who is responsible when something goes wrong? When is it okay for AI to make command decisions? How can humans and machines work together to form more effective teams? These questions and more are explored in this podcast.

    Read the articles:
    Trusting AI: Integrating Artificial Intelligence into the Army’s Professional Expert Knowledge: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/monographs/959/
    Parameters article “Minotaurs, Not Centaurs: The Future of Manned-Unmanned Teaming”: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss1/14

    Keywords: artificial intelligence (AI), manned-unmanned teaming, ethical AI, civil-military relations, autonomous weapons systems

    Read the transcript: C. Anthony Pfaff and Adam Henschke – The Ethics of Trusting AI

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75910
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109828979.mp3
    Length: 00:27:46
    Artist Dr. C. Anthony Pfaff and Dr. Adam Henschke
    Album Conversations on Strategy podcast
    Track # 23
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    manned-unmanned teaming
    civil-military relations
    artificial intelligence (AI)
    ethical AI
    autonomous weapons systems

