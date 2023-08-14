Capt. Kyoung Craddock, 60th Inpatient Squadron Critical Care Flight, organized a community 5K to memorialize the service members killed in the Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2023, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Forces Europe - U.S. Air Forces Africa leadership are preparing Kaiserslautern Military Community service members for the first of two scheduled OCOLA decreases.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 07:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75901
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109828425.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Kabul Memorial 5K and OCOLA Decrease, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
