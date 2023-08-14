KMC Update - Kabul Memorial 5K and OCOLA Decrease

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75901" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Kyoung Craddock, 60th Inpatient Squadron Critical Care Flight, organized a community 5K to memorialize the service members killed in the Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2023, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Forces Europe - U.S. Air Forces Africa leadership are preparing Kaiserslautern Military Community service members for the first of two scheduled OCOLA decreases.