    KMC Update - Kabul Memorial 5K and OCOLA Decrease

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.15.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Capt. Kyoung Craddock, 60th Inpatient Squadron Critical Care Flight, organized a community 5K to memorialize the service members killed in the Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2023, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Forces Europe - U.S. Air Forces Africa leadership are preparing Kaiserslautern Military Community service members for the first of two scheduled OCOLA decreases.

    This work, KMC Update - Kabul Memorial 5K and OCOLA Decrease, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

