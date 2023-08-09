A radio spot for Aviano Lanes Bowling Center's summer specials. Aviano Lanes hosts Cosmic Bowling every Friday and Saturday night at from 4-7p.m. at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 08:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75872
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109821831.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Lanes Spot, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT