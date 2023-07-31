230808-N-CR158-1001 - A radio news story covering the Guantanamo Bay Navy Balls Committee Back-To-School Bash fundraiser on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 09:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75834
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109816746.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Navy Ball Back-To-School Bash, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
