    ForgeNow - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E12 - 20 June 2023

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Interested in pursuing a career in the trades after your transition out of the Army?

    On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with ForgeNow, a Texas-based authorized U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge and U.S. Army Career Skills Program provider that offers 8-week hands-on HVAC Maintenance Technician and Electrical Wiring training programs.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 10:35
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ForgeNow - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E12 - 20 June 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier For Life Podcast

