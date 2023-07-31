ForgeNow - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E12 - 20 June 2023

Interested in pursuing a career in the trades after your transition out of the Army?



On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with ForgeNow, a Texas-based authorized U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge and U.S. Army Career Skills Program provider that offers 8-week hands-on HVAC Maintenance Technician and Electrical Wiring training programs.