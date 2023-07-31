Military OneSource Podcast — MWR Summer Reading Program

Learn about the Defense Department’s MWR Libraries Summer Reading Program. The program encourages readers of all ages to explore new ideas and discover new information, and helps kids and adults stay mentally active during the summer. This year’s theme is Find Your Voice! We use our voices to share stories and express ourselves. Our voices include not only the sounds we make but the words we write, the art we create, the movements we perform and the actions we take each day to impact our world. The program encourages readers to express themselves and share their stories, as well as acknowledge the stories of others.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Chloe Barbour, technical information specialist with the Navy General Library Program.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/recreation-travel-shopping/mwr/mwr-summer-reading-program/ to learn more about the summer reading program and find out how you can participate.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.