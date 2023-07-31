Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 7th Air Force Command Chief immersion tour and Pride of the Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Destani Matheny 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah W. Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, visiting Kunsan Air Base for his first immersion tour and an interview with the recent Pride of the Pack, Senior Airman Jasmyn Farmer. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 21:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Korea
    Kunsan
    7th Air Force
    Pride of the pack
    immersion tour
    POTP

