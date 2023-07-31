This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah W. Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, visiting Kunsan Air Base for his first immersion tour and an interview with the recent Pride of the Pack, Senior Airman Jasmyn Farmer. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 21:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75801
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109811483.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 7th Air Force Command Chief immersion tour and Pride of the Pack, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
