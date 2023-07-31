The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75795" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Fort Stewart's DoDEA schools are officially back in session beginning Monday, Aug. 7. On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Capt. Richard Barrick from the Directorate of Emergency Services shares some updates and helpful tips for back to school traffic safety on the installation. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!