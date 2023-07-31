Fort Stewart's DoDEA schools are officially back in session beginning Monday, Aug. 7. On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Capt. Richard Barrick from the Directorate of Emergency Services shares some updates and helpful tips for back to school traffic safety on the installation. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|08.05.2023
|08.04.2023 12:38
|Newscasts
|00:09:45
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
