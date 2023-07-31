230731-N-DN657-1001 - A radio news story covering archaeologists from the University of Pittsburgh searching for Cuzco Well and the MWR comedy show on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Guth)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 09:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75791
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109807601.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Archaeology and Comedy, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT