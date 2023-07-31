Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Gold Star Mothers' and Families' Event

    Radio Spot - Gold Star Mothers' and Families' Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second spot publicizing an event in honor of Gold Star families and fallen service members, slated for Sept. 25, 2023, at Armstrong's Club on Vogelweh Housing Complex, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75790
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109807600.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Gold Star Mothers' and Families' Event, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Gold Star
    Gold Star Families
    Sacrifice
    Gold Star Families for Peace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT