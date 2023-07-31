A 30-second spot publicizing an event in honor of Gold Star families and fallen service members, slated for Sept. 25, 2023, at Armstrong's Club on Vogelweh Housing Complex, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 09:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75790
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109807600.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Gold Star Mothers' and Families' Event, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
