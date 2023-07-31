Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Antiterrorism Awareness Month and Baumholder CYS Soccer Clinic

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Baumholder Child and Youth Services invited the Ohio Wesleyan University's men's soccer team to host a soccer clinic for children in the Baumholder Military Community, Germany, August 2, 2023. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz came into AFN Kaiserslautern to discuss Antiterrorism Awareness Month. (Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    AFN
    News
    Child and Youth Services
    Antiterrorism Awareness Month
    USAG RP
    Baumholder CYS

